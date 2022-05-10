The Bank of India (BoI) has invited applications to fill 696 vacancies of credit officers and other posts. The last date to apply is May 10 and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in

Candidates are required to keep a copy of the online application form with them for future reference and the last date for printing of the application form is May 25.

Here are all the details and how to apply.

BOI is recruiting 594 candidates on a regular basis for the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech appraisal, and IT Officer. While the contractual basis vacancies are for 102 Managers in various fields of IT.

Eligibility

For Credit Officers (Regular basis): Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 60 percent marks and an MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA degree with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from a reputed institute (two/three-year programme).

For Economists: Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).

For Statisticians: Full-time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics Degree from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India or approved by Government regulatory Bodies.

For Sr. Manager (Network Security on Contract basis): First Division (with minimum 60 percent marks) in BE/B Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute.

For Credit Analyst (On Regular basis): Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA. Preference will be given to candidates from Institutes of national importance.

How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the Bank of India website at - bankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Go to the careers tab, click on the link ‘Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021’

Step 3: Select the option ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Create new registration using phone number and Email-Id

Step 5: Upon successful registration, a registration number and password will be sent to the candidate

Step 6: Then login with the registration number and password

Step 7: Fill out the application form by providing all the required credentials

Step 8: Provide all the details and submit the form

Step 9: Upload your photograph and signature to complete the registration process

Step 10: Pay the application fee and click on Submit

Application Fee

General and other category candidates must pay Rs 850 upon successful submission of the application form. For SC/ST/PWD candidates the application fee is Rs 175 for successful submission of the application form.