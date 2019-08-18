Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
BOI hoping to recover around Rs 2,500 crore in 2-3 quarters, says official

Updated : August 18, 2019 05:30 PM IST

"Recovery will be around Rs 2,500 crores... Eight to 10 big cases. It's only NCLT big cases," BOI Executive Director CG Chaitanya told reporters here when asked about the recoveries from the resolution of the cases.
For BOI, the NPAs have "tapered out" and the bank is on the growth path, he said. It is not expecting any fresh slippages, he added.
In a first of its kind consultation, the branches were themselves engaged in a self-assessment and deliberated on the issues and evolved ideas on future strategy, it said.
