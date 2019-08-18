BOI hoping to recover around Rs 2,500 crore in 2-3 quarters, says official
Updated : August 18, 2019 05:30 PM IST
"Recovery will be around Rs 2,500 crores... Eight to 10 big cases. It's only NCLT big cases," BOI Executive Director CG Chaitanya told reporters here when asked about the recoveries from the resolution of the cases.
For BOI, the NPAs have "tapered out" and the bank is on the growth path, he said. It is not expecting any fresh slippages, he added.
In a first of its kind consultation, the branches were themselves engaged in a self-assessment and deliberated on the issues and evolved ideas on future strategy, it said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more