BofAML further downgrades banking sector, retains 'buy' on only 1 stock

Updated : May 05, 2020 02:34 PM IST

The Nifty Bank index has declined over 38 percent in 2020 as compared to a 23 percent fall in the Nifty50 index.
It has downgraded ratings for SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, with HDFC Bank the only 'buy' in the sector.
The report further noted that it is now moving closer to a stress case scenario in FY21-22.
