BofA Merrill Lynch survey reveals a third of global fund managers expect a recession in 12 months
Updated : August 16, 2019 05:00 PM IST
Investors are most bullish on bonds since 2008 as trade war concerns have led to recession risk being at an eight-year high.
Over half the fund managers said the current tariff war between the US and China was the biggest tail risk to markets.
