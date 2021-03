State-run Bank of Baroda announced a 10 basis points reduction in its repo-linked lending rate from 6.85 percent to 6.75 percent, effective from Monday. With this revision in Baroda Repo Linked Lending Rate (BRLLR), the lender is offering home loans at a rate starting from 6.75 percent and car loans beginning from 7 percent.

Mortgage loan rates will start at 7.95 percent and education loans at 6.75 percent, the bank said in a statement. ”This reduction in BRLLR makes our loans more affordable for customers.