BoB cuts MCLR by 15 bps across tenors

Bank of Baroda has cut down its benchmark lending rate or marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) across various tenors. MCLR has been revised downward across existing levels and tenors, effective from June 12, the bank said in a statement.

The bank has cut the overnight MCLR from existing rate of 7.35 percent to 7.2 percent. On the other hand, the MCLR for one month tenor has been revised to 7.2 percent from 7.35 percent.

The lending rate for three months tenor has been cut to 7.35 percent from 7.50 percent, while the rate for six months tenor reduced to 7.65 percent from 7.50 percent.

BoB revised MCLR