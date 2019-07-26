Blackstone to invest Rs 1,725 crore in Kishore Biyani's Future Fashions, says report

World's largest private equity firm Blackstone is infusing about Rs 1725 crore ($250 million) in Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions, The Economic Times reported, citing several people aware of the development.

A board meeting will be held on Friday to finalise terms, after which an announcement is likely, said the report, adding that "the primary infusion of capital will be through a combination of equity and structured debt which will fund the capital expansion of Biyani’s deep-discount retail format Brand Factory."

According to the report, the structured debt line will be for a period of five years with a fixed coupon and the equity upside may accrue through the equity firm's stake in FLFL’s operating company.

Blackstone is likely to take 6-7 percent holding, the report said. L Catterton and PremjiInvest together own around 17 percent while other equity investors include L&T Mutual Fund, which owns 4 percent and LIC, which owns 6.5 percent.