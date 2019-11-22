#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Blackstone, KKR, Apax and TPG Capital in race to acquire Eureka Forbes, says report

Updated : November 22, 2019 11:25 AM IST

According to the report, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in preliminary discussions with the potential suitors for a possible transaction.
The talks centre around the sale of control or an outright takeover, the report added.
Blackstone, KKR, Apax and TPG Capital in race to acquire Eureka Forbes, says report
