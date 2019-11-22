Finance
Blackstone, KKR, Apax and TPG Capital in race to acquire Eureka Forbes, says report
Updated : November 22, 2019 11:25 AM IST
According to the report, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in preliminary discussions with the potential suitors for a possible transaction.
The talks centre around the sale of control or an outright takeover, the report added.
