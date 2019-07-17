Bimal Jalan committee report on RBI capital reserve finalised

The Bimal Jalan committee's report on the review of the Reserve Bank of India's economic capital framework has been finalised, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The six-member panel report, which was tasked to review the size of capital reserve surplus the central bank should hold, is unlikely to be unanimous and there are differences among the members of the panel, added sources.

The report may recommend transferring RBI's surplus reserve to the government in tranches in three to five years.