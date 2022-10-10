'Bima Sugam' to be a game changer, need to create it at earliest: IRDAI Chief

By Yash Jain

Bima Sugam will be a game changer and help insurance industry in achieving many objectives, said Debasish Panda, Chairman at Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) while talking to CNBC-TV18.

" Bima Sugam will be responsible for sales, service and claims. There is a need to create it at the earliest," he said.

The insurance regulator has recently given its approval to ‘Bima Sugam’ and has asked insurance companies to operationalise it by January 2023.

It’s will be an Amazon-like platform where all life and general insurance policies will be listed. Aggregators like PolicyBazaar, brokers, banks and insurance agents will act as facilitators or bridges in terms of selling insurance policies through Bima Sugam to individuals.

Individuals will also be able to buy life, motor or health insurance policy through Bima Sugam.

In another discussion, Panda said that public listing will bring transparency and encourage merger and acquisition in insurance industry.

"We have made raising capital easy for insurance companies. Tech and data can help us bring down cost of intermediation. It is a challenge is to see if India can be fully insured by 2047," he said.

On need for insurance, he said that the protection gap in India is huge at 83 percent and more than 50 percent vehicles are uninsured now.

"Home and property insurance is not adequate. Every individual should be covered for his life and asset. There is a need for efficient tech based insurance distribution," Panda said.

According to him, distribution channels will have to become more digital.

