Bill to tweak bankruptcy code to be tabled in Monsoon session, may cover group insolvency

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in the Monsoon session which will pave the way for resolution of group insolvency, enabling lenders to take subsidiary companies to NCLT as a combined entity, sources said.

"The government is working towards group insolvency. It will be part of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, which is likely to be placed before Parliament in the Monsoon session," the official told Moneycontrol.

In cases like Amtek Auto and Castex Technologies, the lenders had to file for insolvency separately that leads to waste of resources and prolongs the timeline. The group insolvency is aimed to facilitate and fast track similar insolvency processes going ahead.

"Group insolvency is the need of the hour to increase recoveries for lenders from the ailing group company and its subsidiaries. The opinion forming is that group insolvency needs to be given priority over cross border insolvency," he said.

Cross-border insolvency will give the right to access foreign jurisdictions to the insolvency representatives. The corporate affairs ministry had received public comments on the proposed cross-border insolvency framework under the IBC. This framework may have to wait longer as the government focuses on group insolvency amendment first, sources said.

Individual insolvency provision is also likely to be a part of the amendment bill in the monsoon session which may include a tweak to the rights of personal guarantors.

The corporate affairs ministry had published a paper in January on these proposals in which it had proposed the resolution professional to convene a mandatory meeting of creditors which is currently not compulsory.

If a personal guarantor does not submit a resolution plan to lenders, the MCA proposed that the resolution professional could approach the NCLT to file for the debtor's bankruptcy.