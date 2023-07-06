CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsBihar overtakes Tamil Nadu to become India's largest MFI market

Bihar overtakes Tamil Nadu to become India's largest MFI market

Bihar overtakes Tamil Nadu to become India's largest MFI market
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 12:00:29 AM IST (Published)

As of March 2023, Bihar's microfinance (MFI) borrowings amounted to Rs 48,900 crore, accounting for 14.5 percent of the overall portfolio. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's MFI borrowings stood at Rs 46,300 crore, representing 13.7 percent of the total outstanding. This significant shift in rankings reflects Bihar's rising prominence in the microfinance sector.

Bihar has overtaken Tamil Nadu to become the state with the highest microlending borrowings in India as of March 2023, according to a report released on Wednesday, June 5. The report, published by credit information company Crif High Mark, highlighted Bihar's impressive growth with a 13.5 percent increase in the gross lending portfolio during the March quarter compared to the previous quarter.

As of March 2023, Bihar's microfinance (MFI) borrowings amounted to Rs 48,900 crore, accounting for 14.5 percent of the overall portfolio. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's MFI borrowings stood at Rs 46,300 crore, representing 13.7 percent of the total outstanding. This significant shift in rankings reflects Bihar's rising prominence in the microfinance sector.
The overall MFI portfolio outstanding witnessed substantial growth, reaching Rs 3.37 lakh crore by the end of March, reflecting a 17.9 percent increase. The report also highlighted an improvement in asset quality. The proportion of MFI loans overdue for over 90 days decreased to 1.1 percent in March 2023, compared to 2 percent in December 2022.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X