Unlike the GST mop up, which has shown clear signs of a pick up, the direct tax collection is continuing to show a year-on-year contraction.

According to sources, FY21 Apr-Oct net direct tax collections stand at around 3.82 lakh crore, far lower than the budget estimate of 13.19 lakh crore.

Out of the 3.82 lakh crore net collection, corporate tax share is around 1.71 lakh crore. The FY21 budget estimated 6.81 lakh crore as corporate tax receipts.

Sources indicate the ongoing meetings for deciding the FY21 revised estimates for revenues and expenditure could factor in a “big cut” in the direct tax target of 13.19 lakh crore.

They also indicate, at the current pace, net direct tax mop up could be in the range of 8.50 lakh crore to 8.75 lakh crore by the financial year-end, although 2 more instalments of advance tax payment -- December 15 and March 15 – are yet to receive.

With Covid impacting corporate bottom lines and causing severe stress in the economy, weak direct tax collections are no surprise. Hence it may just be possible the government choose to base its FY22 tax budget estimates on the FY20 actuals.

During FY20 Apr-Oct, government had collected around 5.15 lakh crore as net direct tax revenue or 37.5 percent of the budget estimate of 13.35 lakh crore.