finance | IST

Profile image
By Nisha Poddar   Dec 8, 2022 6:18 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s special show ‘Big Deal’ is picking one sector which has seen maximum private equity participation and also fair bit of deals. The largest mergers that has been seen this year has come from this particular sector. Housing Finance Sector, has created a bigger bucket of listed companies especially in the affordable housing space.

Affordable housing finance sector, in the last few years, has created a bigger bucket of listed companies especially in the affordable housing space. The sector has seen maximum private equity participation and a fair bit of deals. It also promises to be active in the coming New Year.

“The affordable housing finance sector has seen very little penetration and has a long runway for growth,” said Sumeet Nagar, MD of Malabar Investments, which owns a minority stake in Aptus.
This sector caters largely to the informal segment of the customers coming from low income population from tier-III and tier-IV cities. The need for homes and need for home loans are much higher in this segment.
According to M Anandan, Founder of Aptus Value Housing Finance, this sector gives the opportunity to channelize institutional funding like banks and other sources to the informal segments of the population, which helps in financial inclusion.
"Also, it provides housing to the needy segments of the population," Anandan said.
“This provides a business opportunity for a continuous, consistent growth for many years to come,” he added.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s special show ‘Big Deal’.
