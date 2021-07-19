Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • BharatPe on hiring spree; offers BMW bike, iPad Pro and more to lure tech talent

    BharatPe on hiring spree; offers BMW bike, iPad Pro and more to lure tech talent

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Splashy referral and joining policy prompted by company's plans to launch new merchant and consumer lending products.

    BharatPe on hiring spree; offers BMW bike, iPad Pro and more to lure tech talent
    BharatPe, India’s leading payment platform for merchants, intends to triple its strength in the tech department. Making an announcement, the company said its aims to aggressively hire more than 100 tech staff via their one of a kind referral and joining policy. This hiring has been prompted by the company’s plans to launch a number of products in the merchant and consumer lending space.
    To entice talent to its tech team, the new entrants will get to choose between the bike package or gadget package. The former has five super bikes on offer, including BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.
    Under the gadget package, the new recruits can choose from an Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose headphone, Harman Kardon speaker, Samsung Galaxy watch, WFH desk and chair, and a Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.
    BharatPe has also extended the bike and gadget package to anyone referring a potential recruit. This will not only include the existing tech team but also the whole team of BharatPe and its alumni.
    As an added incentive, the company is hosting its entire tech team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14.
    Once again, perhaps for a first in the Indian startup domain, BharatPe organised the team appraisals eight months earlier than the due date, with the tech team earning 75 percent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Indians to soon get crypto cooperative bank, Unicas

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC121.40 2.30 1.93
    BPCL453.90 5.90 1.32
    Divis Labs4,807.45 49.85 1.05
    Nestle17,752.45 98.25 0.56
    TATA Cons. Prod765.55 2.55 0.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC121.35 2.25 1.89
    Nestle17,754.00 103.90 0.59
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.00 14.85 0.27
    Sun Pharma689.00 0.35 0.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC121.40 2.30 1.93
    BPCL453.90 5.90 1.32
    Divis Labs4,807.45 49.85 1.05
    Nestle17,752.45 98.25 0.56
    TATA Cons. Prod765.55 2.55 0.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    NTPC121.35 2.25 1.89
    Nestle17,754.00 103.90 0.59
    Dr Reddys Labs5,424.00 14.85 0.27
    Sun Pharma689.00 0.35 0.05

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.87000.31000.42
    Euro-Rupee88.27200.20000.23
    Pound-Rupee102.3660-0.3810-0.37
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68370.00640.94
    View More