BharatPe on hiring spree; offers BMW bike, iPad Pro and more to lure tech talent

BharatPe, India’s leading payment platform for merchants, intends to triple its strength in the tech department. Making an announcement, the company said its aims to aggressively hire more than 100 tech staff via their one of a kind referral and joining policy. This hiring has been prompted by the company’s plans to launch a number of products in the merchant and consumer lending space.

To entice talent to its tech team, the new entrants will get to choose between the bike package or gadget package. The former has five super bikes on offer, including BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Under the gadget package, the new recruits can choose from an Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose headphone, Harman Kardon speaker, Samsung Galaxy watch, WFH desk and chair, and a Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

BharatPe has also extended the bike and gadget package to anyone referring a potential recruit. This will not only include the existing tech team but also the whole team of BharatPe and its alumni.

As an added incentive, the company is hosting its entire tech team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 14.

Once again, perhaps for a first in the Indian startup domain, BharatPe organised the team appraisals eight months earlier than the due date, with the tech team earning 75 percent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs.