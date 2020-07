BharatPe, country's merchant payment and lending network company, has launched ‘ESOP Cheque Cash Karo’ scheme.

All ESOP holders have been given option to sell back shares from their first vesting back to BharatPe.

BharatPe has 6 percent ($ 25M+) of its overall equity allotted to the ESOP pool. All employees are given ESOP grant along with appointment letter.

"ESOPs carry zero strike price. The vesting is front ended in favour of employees with 25 percent vesting on year 1 and thereafter 2 percent every month. The employees are not required to exercise the ESOPs on leaving and can time it with a liquidity event anytime up to 5 years," BharatPe said in a statement.

Now with the ‘ESOP Cheque Cash Karo’ scheme, employees will be able to enjoy liquidity upfront which will establish ESOP as valuable and liquid currency.