BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover accuses CEO Suhail Sameer of siding with investors to oust him

Ashneer Grover, the embattled co-founder in exile of merchant-focused fintech BharatPe, has accused the company's CEO Suhail Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Grover said Sameer was a "puppet" of the investors and that a larger conspiracy was at play behind ousting him and instituting a probe.

The fintech has been in news over Grover’s alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group’s employees.

Earlier this month, Kotak Group placed on record its objections to Grover’s alleged use of inappropriate language and brash behaviour. The BharatPe MD accused the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in beauty firm Nykaa’s initial public offering.

Following the controversy, Grover took a voluntary leave of absence until March end. Grover’s wife and the firm’s controller, Madhuri Grover, has also been linked to fraudulent schemes in the company. Madhuri too went on leave last week after the company initiated an independent audit.

Although Grover and the company have attempted to strike a conciliatory note, his accusation against Sameer signifies an irretrievable breakdown in relations. It also underscores reports that the board is not keen on bringing Grover back.

"After having done everything and giving someone full degree of freedom to operate, if you operate in a manner and side with the investors when I need you the most, then you don't enjoy my confidence,” Moneycontrol quoted Grover as saying about Sameer.

In Grover’s absence, BharatPe is being led by CEO Suhail Sameer and the management. Barely a week ago, Sameer had publicly given Grover his vote of confidence, saying there was "zero chance" that Grover would exit BharatPe. He had said Grover had suggested the idea to take leave, which was initially rejected by Sameer and the board.

Contesting this claim, Grover said he was manipulated by Sameer and company's general counsel Sumeet Singh to go on leave.

"All of them sided with investors and said you should go," Grover said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Alvarez and Marsal, a risk advisory firm, conducted a preliminary investigation in BharatPe and found two egregious instances of fraud in the fintech firm. The report by Alvarez and Marsal dated January 24 was submitted to the BharatPe board, Mint reported.

According to the report, there were irregularities in recruitment and paying non-existent vendors.