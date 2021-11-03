Bharat Financial Inclusion’s top leadership likely to head to Spandana Sphoorty

Spandana Sphoorty’s Founder and MD, Mrs Padmaja, had resigned on November 2, 2021 and the company has also seen resignation of their CFO Mr Satish Kottakota with effect from October 1, 2021.

Spandana Sphoorty’s Founder and MD, Mrs Padmaja, had resigned on November 2, 2021 and the company has also seen resignation of their CFO Mr Satish Kottakota with effect from October 1, 2021.

CNBC-TV18 learnt that Bharat Finanical Inclusion’s top leadership could be heading to Spandana Sphoorty.

It is understood that Shalabh Saxena, who is currently the MD and CEO at Bharat Financial Inclusion, may join Spandana Sphoorty replacing the outgoing MD and founder Mrs Padmaja.

Mr Ashish Damani, CFO at Bharat Financial Inclusion, may also join Spandana Sphoorty as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

