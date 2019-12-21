Finance

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Updated : December 21, 2019 06:39 PM IST

The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

The ETF with a 3-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030.