Finance
Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore
Updated : December 21, 2019 06:39 PM IST
The exchange-traded fund will invest only in AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.
The ETF with a 3-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 and the one with a 10-year maturity will follow the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030.
The yield as on December 5, 2019, of Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2023 is 6.69 percent and the Nifty Bharat Bond Index-April 2030 is 7.58 percent.
