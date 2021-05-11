Bengaluru-based Medi Assist files DRHP for Rs 840-crore IPO Updated : May 11, 2021 11:55:03 IST It will be India's first IPO by an insurance third-party administrator (TPA), if the plan materialises. The IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) component and a partial exit by two private equity investors, Bessemer Ventures and Investcorp. Published : May 11, 2021 11:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply