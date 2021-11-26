Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn Razorpay in talks with TCV to raise $270 mn: Report

Fintech unicorn Razorpay is in advanced talks with US-based venture capitalist TCV to lead the new funding round to raise $270 million, Mint has reported.

The latest round of funding (Series F round) could more than double the valuation of the payment startup to $6.5 billion (Rs 48,345 crore), two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Apart from TCV, Razorpay’s existing investors are also likely to participate in the new fundraising round, sources said, adding that the Bengaluru-based fintech is also in talks with marquee global investors.

Part of the fund raised will be used for inorganic growth opportunities.

Tech investor TCV has invested in leading global firms like Netflix and Airbnb. Its first investment in India was in fantasy gaming platform Dream11 in March. This was followed by investments in logistics management startup FarEye in May.

In Series E of funding in April, Razorpay raised $160 million, which valued the company at $3 billion.

The fundraising round was led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. Existing investors Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners also participated in the fundraising round.

A Razorpay spokesperson declined to comment, while TCV did not respond to mails sent by Mint seeking their comment.