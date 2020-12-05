Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
BBB recommends S Ramann for post of SIDBI chairman & managing director

Updated : December 05, 2020 08:18 PM IST

Ramann, 1991-batch Indian Audit & Accounts Service officer, is currently CEO of National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), India's first Information Utility.
The Bureau recommended Shivendra Tomar for the post of MD and CEO of IFCI.
BBB recommends S Ramann for post of SIDBI chairman & managing director

