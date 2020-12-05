Finance BBB recommends S Ramann for post of SIDBI chairman & managing director Updated : December 05, 2020 08:18 PM IST Ramann, 1991-batch Indian Audit & Accounts Service officer, is currently CEO of National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), India's first Information Utility. The Bureau recommended Shivendra Tomar for the post of MD and CEO of IFCI. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.