Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Friday recommended Dinesh Kumar Khana as State Bank of India (SBI) chairman.

The three-year term of current SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar will come to an end on October 7.

The board has also recommended Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the candidate on the Reserve List for the SBI chairman vacancy.

As per the convention, the chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors of SBI, the country''s largest lender. Currently, there are four managing directors -- Dinesh Kumar Khara, Arijit Basu, C S Setty and Ashwani Bhatia.