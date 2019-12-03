Finance
Banks wrote off Rs 80,893 crore of bad loans during April-September 2019, says govt
Updated : December 03, 2019 04:49 PM IST
As per RBI data on global operations, public and private sector banks wrote off Rs 80,893 crore during the current financial year 2019-20.
Gross NPAs have since declined by Rs 80,790 crore to Rs 9,40,674 crore as on September 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more