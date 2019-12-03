#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Banks wrote off Rs 80,893 crore of bad loans during April-September 2019, says govt

Updated : December 03, 2019 04:49 PM IST

As per RBI data on global operations, public and private sector banks wrote off Rs 80,893 crore during the current financial year 2019-20.
Gross NPAs have since declined by Rs 80,790 crore to Rs 9,40,674 crore as on September 2019.
