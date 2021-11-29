Banks write off Rs 46,382 cr NPA in H1: MoS Finance to Lok Sabha

Mini

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said banks evaluate/consider the impact of write-offs as part of their regular exercise to clean up their balance-sheet, avail of tax benefit and optimise capital, in accordance with the RBI guidelines and policy approved by their boards. "As per RBI data on global operations, scheduled commercial banks have written-off loans of Rs 46,382 crore during the first six months of the current financial year 2021-22," he said.