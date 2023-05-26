English
    Indian banks want govt to restore merchant discounts on RuPay cards

    By Sapna Das  May 26, 2023 4:46:57 PM IST (Published)

    The appeal comes as RuPay cards have been lagging behind Visa and Mastercard, primarily due to the absence of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR).


    Banks have made a fresh appeal to the government to reinstate merchant discounts on RuPay cards in a bid to boost its popularity and usage among traders and create a level playing field with international competitors.
    The absence of MDR has limited the growth and attractiveness of RuPay cards in the market, as it hampers the ability to offer rewards, loyalty programs, and competitive features that are available with Visa and Mastercard.
