The loan growth for banks has been the best ever in the first half of a financial year on an incremental basis. Incremental loans amounted to Rs 7.4 lakh crore in this period. This is impressive when compared to the negative growth seen in the loans of the banking sector over the last three fiscals.

The majority of the loan growth has been driven by the retail segment followed by working capital in the corporate segment. Therefore, the capex-based demand is starting to come back but has yet to see real meaningful growth.

Some of the loan growth has also come back for the banks by making inroads into segments which are dominated by NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies). In lieu of the bank loans taken, NBFCs have opted to securitize their portfolio with banks. This has helped some of the banks or the banking sector in incremental loan growth. Thus, deposit growth has been good in this period although the growth rate has come down on a year-on-year basis.

Deposits added in H1FY23 so far have been about Rs 5.67 lakh crore, up about 17.6 percent year-on-year. In fact, the amount of deposit attrition seen in H1 FY23 is the second-best in the past 13 years.

The credit deposit ratio of the sector was at 74.15 percent as of September 2022, the best since May 8, 2020, when it was a little more than 74 percent.

