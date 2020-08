The total cases of frauds (involving Rs 1 lakh and above) reported by banks/financial institutions increased by 28 percent by volume and 159 per cent by value during 2019-20, according to the Reserve Bank of India annual report. The date of occurrence of these frauds are, however, spread

over several previous years, the report said.

Frauds have been predominantly occurring in the loan portfolio (advances category), both in terms of number and value. There was a concentration of large value frauds, with the top fifty credit-related frauds constituting 76 per cent of the total amount reported as frauds during 2019-20, the annual report said.

transactions, fell in 2019-20 vis-à-vis the previous year

From the annual report:

older.