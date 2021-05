Banks in some parts of the country will remain shut on May 13 and 14. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, there are several festivals when banks do not operate, depending on the state.

On May 13, banks will be closed in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1). On May 14, banks will be shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla due to these festivals- Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya.

Additionally, all banks in the country — including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks — are shut on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.