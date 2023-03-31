English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsBanks to conduct special clearing operations on March 31 for government cheques

Banks to conduct special clearing operations on March 31 for government cheques

Banks to conduct special clearing operations on March 31 for government cheques
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 31, 2023 5:11:37 PM IST (Published)

The clearing facility will be conducted across three Cheque Truncation System (CTS) grids in New Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai on March 31, 2023. The presentation clearing will be done between 5-5.30 pm and the return clearing will be done between 7-7.30 pm today, March 31.

In a notification, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said all banks will conduct special clearing operations for the annual closure of government accounts on March 31, which is the last day of the fiscal year.

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The RBI has issued directions to the banks for smooth clearing operations and asked them to participate in it.
The clearing facility will be conducted across three Cheque Truncation System (CTS) grids in New Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai on March 31, 2023. The presentation clearing will be done between 5-5.30 pm and the return clearing will be done between 7-7.30 pm on March 31, 2023.
Also Read: India to roll out 3 new small savings schemes from April 1, simplify rules
"To facilitate accounting of all the government transactions for the current financial year (2022-23) by March 31, 2023, it has been decided to conduct Special Clearing exclusively for government cheques across the three CTS grids on March 31, 2023," the notification said.
"All the member banks under the respective CTS Grids are required to keep their inward clearing processing infrastructure open during the Special Clearing hours and maintain sufficient balance in their clearing settlement account to meet settlement obligations arising out of the Special Clearing," the central bank said.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

March 31RBI

Previous Article

Airtel, India Post Payments Bank launch WhatsApp banking services

Next Article

Indian American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X