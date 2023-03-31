Banks to conduct special clearing operations on March 31 for government cheques

The clearing facility will be conducted across three Cheque Truncation System (CTS) grids in New Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai on March 31, 2023. The presentation clearing will be done between 5-5.30 pm and the return clearing will be done between 7-7.30 pm today, March 31.

In a notification, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said all banks will conduct special clearing operations for the annual closure of government accounts on March 31, which is the last day of the fiscal year.

The RBI has issued directions to the banks for smooth clearing operations and asked them to participate in it.

The clearing facility will be conducted across three Cheque Truncation System (CTS) grids in New Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai on March 31, 2023. The presentation clearing will be done between 5-5.30 pm and the return clearing will be done between 7-7.30 pm on March 31, 2023.

"To facilitate accounting of all the government transactions for the current financial year (2022-23) by March 31, 2023, it has been decided to conduct Special Clearing exclusively for government cheques across the three CTS grids on March 31, 2023," the notification said.

"All the member banks under the respective CTS Grids are required to keep their inward clearing processing infrastructure open during the Special Clearing hours and maintain sufficient balance in their clearing settlement account to meet settlement obligations arising out of the Special Clearing," the central bank said.