Banks seek expansion of Resolution Framework 2.0, several other reliefs from RBI in meeting

Banks sought several relief measures in their Wednesday meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), saying the business outlook was far worse than initially anticipated. Multiple banks CNBC-TV18 spoke to said they were concerned about a larger hit to asset quality amid the rising infections, localised lockdowns across the country, and would need more support.

Several public sector bank chiefs asked the regulator to consider allowing restructuring for loans of over Rs 25 crore under Resolution Framework 2.0 announced on May 5, CNBC-TV18 learned. Banks also requested RBI to allow them to reassess the working capital limit for all loans, not just those up to Rs 25 crore, said multiple people aware of the matter.

Under Resolution Framework 2.0 announced on May 5, RBI reopened the debt restructuring window for individual and MSME borrowers with loans of up to Rs 25 crore and also allowed banks to reassess working capital limits for such borrowers as a one-time measure. Banks now want this extended to borrowers with bigger-sized loans, including corporates.

"In total, banks invoked restructuring for about 317 cases as of December 2020. Of these, only about 70 odd cases have been implemented so far, as some even withdrew requests for restructuring. But we think more borrowers will want to use this window now, so we asked RBI if the June 2021 deadline for implementing these recast plans under Resolution 1.0 can be extended, but RBI does not seem to be in favour of doing that. It asked banks to complete the process by June 2021 as originally proposed," said a banker from one of the PSBs present in the meeting.

"Collection efficiency is facing a serious challenge, almost every banker told RBI. In a state like Maharashtra, where banks are working with 15 percent capacity, collections from the feet-on-the-street model are hit, we are facing a huge handicap," said the head of a large public sector bank who was part of the meeting with RBI.

In addition, banks have also asked RBI to extend the March 31, 2021 deadline for repayment of interest accrued on working capital loans during the moratorium, or Funded Interest Term Loans (FITL). The regulator had earlier allowed borrowers to repay the interest accrued during the six-month moratorium period last year to lenders by March 31, 2021. After that, banks had converted the unpaid interest component during the moratorium period in cash credit (CC) or overdraft facility (OD) into a fresh term loan to help stressed borrowers.

"Suppose March 31 was the due date by when FITL had to be closed, banks get a little leeway until the books are closed for the quarter to settle such loans. So even if the deadline has passed, we have time until we close books for the quarter," explained a banker present in the meeting.

"The FITL amount may be small, but a default in its repayment will also percolate down to the entire loan amount which will then have to be marked down as NPA, so this relief is really needed now as it has helped borrowers, and RBI acknowledges that," this person added.

In addition, banks have also asked RBI permission to restructure those MSME and education sector loans that have been restructured before or a second restructuring which is currently not permitted, CNBC-TV18 has learned.

Among other reliefs sought, banks also requested if the regulator would ease the provisioning requirement for MSME restructuring under Resolution Framework 2.0 from 10 percent to 5 percent, said multiple people aware of the matter.

"We got the sense that RBI may consider announcing more relief measures after the May 5 measures, so we have to wait and see," another banker present in the meeting said.

"Most banks informed RBI that we will soon be launching special products at attractive rates for healthcare infrastructure under the 'Covid Book' incentive, aimed at oxygen cylinder producers, loans for hospitals’ brownfield expansion, setting up oxygen plants, etc," one of the people quoted earlier said.

RBI took stock of various measures announced on May 5 and urged banks to quickly implement them in the right earnest, the central bank said in a press note. RBI also urged the banks to continue focussing on steps to enhance the resilience of their balance sheets.