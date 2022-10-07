Banks rain festive offers on loans, debit, and credit card transactions; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Several banks are offering attractive rates, zero processing fees on loans and cashback on card transactions during the festive season. Read on to know more.

Several banks have introduced attractive offers for the festive season as top lenders look to capitalise on optimism among citizens by offering loans at lower interest rates. They are also offering attractive cashbacks and discounts on some of the top shopping platforms.

Here is a look at festive season offers that banks such State Bank of India (SBI), ICIC Bank and other top lenders are providing to customers.

SBI is providing exclusive offers on Car Loans, Personal loans & Gold loans.

As per an official tweet from SBI, the bank has waived processing fees on car loans (EMI starting from Rs 1,551 per lakh), personal loan (EMI starting from Rs 1868 per lakh), and gold loans (EMI starting from Rs 3,134/lakh). Additionally, users of SBI Cards can get extra discounts on some of the top shopping platforms such as Amazon.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has introduced the 'Festive Bonanza' offer under which the bank is offering discounts and cashbacks of up to Rs 25,000 on debit/credit card transactions, as well as on internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI.

Additionally, ICICI card users can get up to 10 percent discount on leading e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Ajio Luxe. These discounts apply on global luxury brands, electronics and gadgets and mobile phones.

Punjab National Bank

As per an official tweet from PNB, the bank has waived all processing fee and documentation charges on home and car loans as a part of its festive offer.

Union Bank of India

According to the Union Bank website, the bank is offering 0 percent processing charges on home and car loans. Also, the bank is providing attractive interest rates on its schemes such as home loan (7.75 percent interest) and Union Miles (Car Loan at 7.90 percent interest).

Union Bank is also offering extra benefits to its customers making transactions on BookMyShow, Swiggy, Zomato and Goibibo.com.