Banks oppose changes proposed to IBC in the real estate sector, says could affect recovery

As per the CNBC Awaaz report, banks have argued that these amendments could affect their recovery due to delays in the resolution process in the real estate sector. The IBC amendment bill is expected to table in the monsoon session of the Parliament.
Banks have opposed the proposed amendments by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to speed up the resolution of defaulting or stressed projects in the real estate sector.
The new proposal aims to give relief to projects in IBC and does not apply to projects already applied for insolvency. As reported earlier, one of the key changes is the adjudicatory authority's responsibility to complete the process of ascertaining default and ruling on the admission of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) within 14 days.
Several media reports said that in some of the specific cases involving public interest, the central government has proposed the appointment of an administrator. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) will not have the power to remove or replace the government-appointed administrator.
These amendments aim to improve the efficiency of the CIRP and ensure the timely resolution of stressed projects.
