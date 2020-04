The crisis at Yes Bank, coming soon after the collapse of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, has shaken public confidence in the banking system. This has led to bank stocks getting hammered, banks being forced to defer fundraising plans, and depositors jittery about the fate of their savings. The economic fallout of COVID-19 is further adding to the anxiety of shareholders and depositors alike as many businesses and individuals will find it hard to repay their bank loans.

Private banks, particularly, are having a tough time holding back their customers from moving their money elsewhere, as rumors about deposit outflows abound. To tackle the situation, banks and non-banking finance companies are now coming forward to disclose their deposit numbers ahead of their quarterly earnings, though they are not obliged to do so.

INDUSIND BANK

IndusInd Bank disclosed its latest deposit numbers for its quarter ended March. Its deposits stood at approximately Rs 2.02 lakh crores as of March 31, 2020, compared to Rs 2.16 lakh crores at the end of December 2019, recording a 6.65 percent drop in its deposit base over the previous quarter, and a paltry 4 percent growth over the March quarter last year.

Of the total deposits, 34 percent was contributed by retail and small business customers. It’s Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio stood at 40.5 percent at the end of March 2020, compared to 43.1 percent in March 2019 and 42.4 percent at the end of December.

Its credit-deposit ratio, or CD ratio, which is a measure of how much a bank lends out of the deposits it has mobilised, fell below 100 percent for the first time in the bank’s history.

In an analyst presentation a week back, IndusInd Bank said it lost 10-11 percent of its deposits since Yes Bank went belly up, largely due to withdrawal of funds by a state government, and that retail deposits had largely been steady.

BAJAJ FINANCE

In its analyst concall yesterday, non banking finance company Bajaj Finance disclosed that over the past 10 days, it had lost nearly 3,50,000 customers, impacting its assets under management (AUM) by Rs 4,750 crore (3.22 percent of total AUM as of March 31)- which it said was a result of the Coronavirus related lockdown.

Bajaj Finance’s customer franchise stood at 42.6 million as of 31st March, compared to 34.5 million in the year before. Its deposit book stood at Rs 21,400 crore as on March 31, 2020, against Rs 13,193 crore a year ago.

Bajaj Finance said it remains well-capitalised with the capital adequacy ratio of approximately 25 percent as on March 31.

RBL BANK

RBL Bank lost under eight percent of its deposits since the last quarter, largely due to bulk deposit withdrawals from government entities and corporates.

The bank said its liquidity position is comfortable, with Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 127 percent average for the month of March, and it has seen a reduction in its cost of funds and deposits both sequentially. Its total capital adequacy ratio is at about 16 percent, and Tier I at 15 percent, as per the disclosure made to exchanges.

Its MD & CEO, Vishwavir Ahuja told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, “Maharashtra, particularly, withdrew money from some private banks” adding that he expects deposits to stabilise in the coming quarters. “Government deposits are in very low-single-digit now from a peak of 9 percent,” Ahuja added.

KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK

Unlike some of its peers, Kotak Mahindra Bank disclosed that its deposit base has risen by approximately 9.8 percent in the March quarter, and by 16.4 percent over the previous year. Deposits for Kotak Mahindra Bank stood at Rs 2.62 lakh crore, with current account deposits at Rs 43,000 crores - up 16.9 percent sequentially and savings account deposits at Rs 1.04 lakh crore, up 14 percent over the previous quarter. Its CASA ratio stood at 56.2 percent as of March 31, 2020, compared to 53.7 percent in December 2019.

HDFC BANK

The country’s largest private sector bank was an outlier too, and reported a 7.4 percent rise in its deposits in the March quarter against the December quarter, and a 24.2 percent rise over the March quarter last year. Its deposits stood at Rs 11.46 lakh crores as of March 31, 2020 as compared with Rs 9.23 lakh crore in March 2019. HDFC Bank’s CASA ratio stood at 42 percent as of March 31, 2020 as compared to 42.4 percent the year ago, and 39.5 percent as of December 31, 2019.

The regulator, on its part, has time and against advised, and even warned, various government bodies, states against shifting deposits away from private banks, assuring them of the safety of their deposits.

Earlier in March, the then deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India, NS Vishwanathan had penned a letter to all state chief secretaries cautioning them from withdrawing deposits from private banks due to the Yes Bank episode, after several reports had suggested that state governments like Maharashtra were considering moving deposits to public banks.

“While the RBI has been advising such government bodies to not move their deposits away from private sector banks, our experience from earlier such risk-off episodes is that depositor trust (once eroded) is not easily reversible. The effects of such depositor behaviour are usually non-linear and hard to predict”, Krishnan ASV of SBICAP Securities told CNBC-TV18.

He said, "One of the most important lessons for any bank from this episode has to be to begin building granularity in the deposit base, without exception. Secondly, banks have to re-orient their loan growth aspirations to their deposit mobilization capabilities. Deposit growth has to become the first priority, asset growth has to follow from that. If a bank can only mobilize INR500mn of granular deposits, the loan growth aspirations need to be calibrated accordingly."

Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service while affirming the deposit ratings of private lenders like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, noted that IndusInd Bank’s funding is weaker compared to its peers, reflected by its high deposit concentration and low share of retail deposits.