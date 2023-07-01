CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsBanks must do more credit outreach, can use artificial intelligence to increase efficiency: Nirmala Sitharaman

Banks must do more credit outreach, can use artificial intelligence to increase efficiency: Nirmala Sitharaman

Banks must do more credit outreach, can use artificial intelligence to increase efficiency: Nirmala Sitharaman
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 1, 2023 2:34:35 PM IST (Published)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the Indian economy has moved away from the twin-balance sheet problem of banks and corporates to twin-balance sheet advantage because of the concerted efforts of the Modi government.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 1 urged banks to not lose momentum and not look the other way from efficiency. She said banks must follow best corporate governance practices and adhere to regulatory norms.

Lenders must ensure proper liquidity management and maintain robust asset liability risk management, the minister said while inaugurating the corporate office of Punjab & Sind Bank in New Delhi.
She also highlighted that the Indian economy has moved away from the twin-balance sheet problem of banks and corporates to twin-balance sheet advantage because of the concerted efforts of the Modi government. The twin-balance sheet problem refers to deterioration in financial health of banks and corporates at the same time.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X