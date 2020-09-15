Banks in FY20: Slippages double as de-risking continues; ICICI, IndusInd Bank top picks for Jefferies

The banks continued de-risking in the financial year 2020 as data showed that the risk-weighted asset/ total during the year fell by another 150 bps YoY to 59 percent after a 230 bps fall last year. The private banks derisked more than the state-run lenders.

Push for lending to PSUs, slower rise in exposure to real estate and other sensitive sectors helped, global brokerage Jefferies said.

Deposit strength is divergent and reflects in the divergent share of retail and total deposits, concentration and cost of deposits, it added.

During FY20, net slippages doubled, due to a 28 percent rise in downgrades including DHFL and lower recovery/upgrade from a high base of last year. An on-year rise in net slippages comes from a low base, but much below FY16-18 levels. Still, gross non-performing loans (NPL) were largely stable due to higher write-offs. NPL coverage has improved to 67 percent, higher for private banks, and adequately covers for haircuts.

Jefferies expects higher stress due to COVID over FY21-22 while moratorium loans indicate this is factored well into estimates.

The adjusted or reported net worth of banks is at a five-year high of 82 percent versus 58 percent in FY18. The recent $7 billion capital raising by private banks has also strengthened balance sheets to absorb stress or consider portfolio buyouts, Jefferies noted.

The financial year 2021 is likely to be a wash-out year for the banks' given low topline and elevated provisioning. The brokerage sees a two-step normalisation in earnings starting FY22 when top line and operating profits should stabilise whereas full normalisation may come from FY23 when credit costs may also step down.

Indian banks have underperformed the market since February 2020 following COVID-linked lockdowns, down 23 percent versus 2 percent rise for the market. With an improvement in earnings outlook, signs of normalization in economic activity and stability in liquidity, risk-reward looks better, the brokerage noted.