Finance Banks in FY20: Slippages double as de-risking continues; ICICI, IndusInd Bank top picks for Jefferies Updated : September 15, 2020 01:52 PM IST Jefferies expects higher stress due to COVID over FY21-22 while moratorium loans indicate this is factored well into estimates. The financial year 2021 is likely to be a wash-out year for the banks given low topline and elevated provisioning. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply