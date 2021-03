Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday reduced the home loan interest rate to 6.7 percent. According to the bank, this is the lowest interest rate in 10 years by the bank. The modified rate will come into effect from March 5 and be in place till March 31, 2021, which means only during this period, one can avail of this benefit.

Also, this interest rate will be applicable for home loans of not more than Rs 75 lakh. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, the interest rate has been kept at 6.75 percent.

Homebuyers can apply for a loan digitally through the ICICI Bank website and mobile banking platform, iMobile Pay.

Several other banks, too, such as State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and mortgage major HDFC, have decreased their home loan rates of late.

Here we take a look at the interest rates offered by these lenders:

State Bank of India

The country’s biggest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) cut home loan rates by 10 basis points to 6.7 percent on March 1. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The bank also waived the processing fee for its customers. According to SBI, its home loan interest rates start from 6.7 percent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 percent for those above Rs 75 lakh. This limited period offer is available till the end of this month.

HDFC

HDFC has cut its home loan rates to 6.75 per cent. On March 3, HDFC said it had cut home loan rates by five basis points for all retail customers. The revision came into effect the next day, March 4. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

According to the mortgage major, HDFC decreased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR), on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans are benchmarked, by 5 basis points.

Kotak Mahindra Bank