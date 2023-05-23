Banks have ample time to prepare for ECL norms, says Kotak Institutional Equities

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, MB Mahesh, Analyst at Kotak Institutional Equities said that the banks have been given a year to ready themselves for the implementation of these norms. He further expressed confidence in the provisioning abilities of banks, stating that the current provisioning levels appear comfortable.

Banks have been given enough time to ready themselves for the implementation of the ECL-based loan loss provisioning framework that was recommended by the Reserve Bank of India, according to industry analysts.

The central bank issued a discussion paper on expected credit loss (ECL) in January 2023, seeking the banks to move towards an expected loss approach with respect to bad loans. Lenders have recently sought a one-year extension from the RBI for the implementation of the ECL-based loan loss provisioning framework.

Under the ECL norms, banks will be required to classify financial assets into one of the three categories – Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3, depending upon the assessed credit losses on them.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, MB Mahesh, Analyst at Kotak Institutional Equities said that the banks have been given a year to ready themselves for the implementation of these norms. He further expressed confidence in the provisioning abilities of banks, stating that the current provisioning levels appear comfortable.

He said, “The draft guideline said that we will probably start, even if everything is in place, probably by FY25. So, banks have about a year to strengthen their infrastructure to make this transition a bit easy. RBI has also given enough leeway saying that there will be a 5-year transition period on the tier one calculations for complying with ECL norms.”

Mahesh further emphasised that banks have been granted a year to make the necessary adjustments to comply with the revised ECL norms. This timeframe allows banks to assess their existing credit risk models, update provisioning methodologies, and align their systems to meet the new requirements. The one-year preparation period is expected to enable a smoother transition and minimize potential disruptions to banking operations.

Talking about the provisioning abilities of banks, he said that provisioning by banks looks comfortable. This suggests that the current levels of provisions are sufficient to cover expected credit losses and this assertion provides a positive outlook for the banking sector, highlighting its resilience and ability to manage potential risks effectively.

“The provisioning that the banks are carrying on their outstanding stock of bad loans looks reasonably comfortable. It is only in the early stage, which is stage one provisioning that we still are not clear as to how are they going to look at these numbers. If you are going to look at a longer-dated cycle, let's say between 20 and 25-year cycle, our guess is that the provisioning numbers could be higher,” Mahesh said.

The changes in the ECL framework are anticipated to enhance the accuracy and transparency of credit risk assessments for banks. By adopting a forward-looking approach, banks will be better equipped to identify potential credit losses at an early stage, enabling proactive measures to mitigate risks. The revised framework will likely strengthen the overall risk management practices of banks, ultimately contributing to the stability and soundness of the financial system.

For more details, watch the accompanying video