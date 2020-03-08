Economy
Banks functioning at significant margin of safety, depositors shouldn't worry, says CEA Subramanian
Updated : March 08, 2020 04:03 PM IST
Attempting to allay fears of depositors in the aftermath of proceedings at Yes Bank over the weekend, chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has said that they have nothing to worry about as “Indian banks are really well capitalised.”
Krishnamurthy was speaking on the day that Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was sent on a three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by a sessions court in Mumbai on charges of money laundering.