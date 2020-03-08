Banks functioning at significant margin of safety, depositors shouldn't worry, says CEA Subramanian

Attempting to allay fears of depositors in the aftermath of proceedings at Yes Bank over the weekend, chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian has said that they have nothing to worry about as “Indian banks are really well capitalised.”

Subramanian was speaking on the day that Yes Bank co-founder and former CEO Rana Kapoor was sent on a three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by a sessions court in Mumbai on charges of money laundering.

The Reserve Bank of India had on Thursday imposed a moratorium Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account until further orders.

The central bank’s decision saw widespread panic among Yes Bank customers as many queued in front of the bank branches and ATMs. Online and phone services were also affected as a consequence of the moratorium.

However, Subramanian sought to allay fears on Sunday. “Indian banks are functioning at a significant margin of safety viz solvency,” he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

He added that Indian banks are really well capitalised; deposit insurance cap has been hiked to Rs 5 lakhs. "Depositors have nothing to worry about where their money in banks is concerned."