Banks, financial institutions set up vaccination drives for employees, offer to bear cost for jabs Updated : May 21, 2021 15:37:14 IST CH Venkatachalam said that 600 bank employees had lost their lives to the virus as of February 2021, and this number had gone up to over 1,300 now. At the country's largest bank, State Bank of India, a vaccination camp has been set up in the corporate office for all the staff. At S&P Global in India, employees can claim a refund for the vaccination for themselves and their eligible dependents. Published : May 21, 2021 03:37 PM IST