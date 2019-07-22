Business
Banks face Rs 18,000 crore levy over unpaid GST, service tax, says report
Updated : July 22, 2019 10:31 AM IST
The government wants to charge GST and other service charges on various services offered to customers by lenders such as wealth management or lockers.
As per the authorities, over a dozen banks did not pay GST worth Rs 18,000 crore, the report said.
