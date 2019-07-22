#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Business

Banks face Rs 18,000 crore levy over unpaid GST, service tax, says report

Updated : July 22, 2019 10:31 AM IST

The government wants to charge GST and other service charges on various services offered to customers by lenders such as wealth management or lockers.
As per the authorities, over a dozen banks did not pay GST worth Rs 18,000 crore, the report said.
Banks face Rs 18,000 crore levy over unpaid GST, service tax, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Just Dial Q1 Earnings Preview: Key things to watch

Just Dial Q1 Earnings Preview: Key things to watch

Chandrayaan-2 launch on 50th anniversary of first moon landing: How many lunar missions were carried out since

Chandrayaan-2 launch on 50th anniversary of first moon landing: How many lunar missions were carried out since

Despite selloffs, these smallcap stocks delivered big returns in last 1 year

Despite selloffs, these smallcap stocks delivered big returns in last 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV