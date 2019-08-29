Business
Banks contained gross NPAs at 9.1 percent in FY19: RBI
Updated : August 29, 2019 08:34 PM IST
Report says after initial teething difficulties, the insolvency and bankruptcy code is proving to be a game-changer
NPA recognition and resolution norms issued in June 2019 provide incentives for early resolution
