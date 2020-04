The latest Money Market Operations data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed that banks have borrowed Rs 2,000 crore from its Special Liquidity Facility for mutual funds so far.

The scheme was announced by RBI on April 27, under which it opened a special liquidity facility for mutual funds for Rs 50,000 crore. This SLF-MF is on-tap and open-ended, and banks can submit their bids to avail funding on any day from Monday to Friday (excluding holidays), RBI had said.

This window has been made available from April 27, 2020, till May 11, 2020, or up to utilization of the allocated amount, whichever is earlier. The Reserve Bank will review the timeline and amount, depending upon market conditions, it had said.

The funds availed under the SLF-MF have to be used by banks exclusively for meeting the liquidity requirements of MFs by either extending loans, and/or undertaking the outright purchase of repos against the collateral of investment-grade corporate bonds, commercial papers (CPs), debentures and certificates of Deposit (CDs) held by MFs.