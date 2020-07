Former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya on Wednesday said the suspension of the bankruptcy code for a whole year could be a "potential problem" for the country.

Speaking at the Entrepreneur India Awards 2020, the former deputy governor said if debt burdens keep rising due to the pandemic and financial restructuring is not allowed via the bankruptcy code, it would impact the clean up process for Indian banks.

"I am personally not in favour of the suspension of the bankruptcy code for fresh cases for a whole year, I think that’s too long," he said. Instead, Acharya suggested the suspension could have been for a maximum of three months. He added that financial engineering is a necessity for firms to ensure the “right hand side of the balance sheet is always rightly positioned for the left hand side” of their balance sheets.

Also read: RBI MPC could cut rate in the August policy meet, say experts

“If we don’t have any debt restructuring possibilities, there is no possibility to resolve debt in bankruptcy and debt burdens keep rising, I see this as a potential problem for allowing both the cleaning up of old sectors as well as the financial restructuring of these who have got into trouble," he opined.

Acharya suggested that policymakers in India should consider re-opening of the insolvency and bankruptcy code in the next two to three months.

"The pandemic has two features to it. In some ways, the pandemic is accelerating some of the trends that are already happening...But at the same time, the pandemic is creating difficulties for some of the services sector entrepreneurs," he said, adding that this would result in two kinds of bankruptcies in future.

Also read: RBI issues guidelines on special liquidity scheme for NBFCs & HFCs: All you need to know

"One is a natural creative disruption as we re-orient the productive capacity of the economy from the old technology to new technology. And second, where technologies that will be needed in the future as well, but would face some sort of protracted slowdown," Acharya said.

For the first transformation, he said, India would have to use bankruptcy, and cannot afford to function without it. "Bankruptcy is not punishment, it is a way to restructure debts and that has to happen." For the second set, he said, there may be scope for temporary accommodation by way of loan moratorium which has already been granted.