Bankruptcy board defends IBC suspension, says insolvency law not a panacea for all COVID stress

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has hit out at critics of the IBC Ordinance, 2020, saying suspension of the law because of the COVID-19 pandemic is not a setback to insolvency reforms.

In the latest newsletter published on its website, the bankruptcy board argued that “insolvency law is not the panacea to deal with stress of all firms impacted by COVID-19.”

Through an ordinance issued in June, the government suspended initiation of fresh insolvency proceedings for a period of six months to shield companies impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The ordinance allows the government to extend the suspension up to one year. It applies to defaults arising on or after March 25, 2020.

The suspension of the code drew criticism from the banking and legal fraternity, who argued that it may have unwanted consequences and lead to a rise in stress.

Former RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had said, “If we don’t have any debt restructuring possibilities, there is no possibility to resolve debt in bankruptcy and debt burdens keep rising. I see this as a potential problem for allowing both the cleaning up of old sectors as well as the financial restructuring of these who have got into trouble.”

Also read: Here's how revoking IBC suspension may help economy

IBBI remarked that contrary to the belief that the code lies suspended for a year, the IBC Ordinance, 2020 is merely a “keyhole surgery” that suspends a tiny part of the code for a short period of time.

The regulator said that if anything, the ordinance “reinforces the prime objective of the code, that is, to rescue the lives of companies from market pressure, but also endeavours to rescue companies having stress from force majeure circumstances.”

Further, IBBI claimed that the ordinance does not absolve the company of COVID-19 default. It merely excludes this specific default from the purpose of initiating insolvency proceedings against a firm. It argued that such default can still be used to initiate insolvency proceedings against a personal guarantor, for instance.

Citing concerns raised about the misuse of the ordinance by borrowers, who may deliberately default in this period and get away without facing proceedings, IBBI said that such cases are rare.

“For practical considerations, it makes sense to allow such rare cases have the protection rather than be theoretically correct and waste years in legal battles,” it said.

Also read: IBC suspension during COVID crisis to provide breathing space to struggling companies, say experts

The board added that there are several checks and balances in place to discourage wilful defaults. Thus, the slim possibility of misuse should not deter a policy which benefits everyone, IBBI reasoned.

It also said that taking away companies’ right to self-initiate bankruptcy proceedings was done to “balance the rights and interest of all stakeholders,” as allowing the debtor to do so would have created an unwanted imbalance. Instances of self-initiation of bankruptcy proceedings were as low as 2 percent in FY2019-2020, IBBI stated.

While suspending bankruptcy proceedings for six months, the government had claimed the non-availability of resolution applicants as one of the key reasons.

This led to the criticism that all companies should be allowed such protection on the basis of this claim, and not just those impacted by COVID. Citing the Ordinance, IBBI said it clearly distinguishes failures on account of COVID, and therefore it was fair to treat them differently from the rest.

Also read: Experts suggest 'prepackaged deals' after banks lose IBC tool to pandemic

The reason for keeping COVID-19 related defaults out of insolvency proceedings forever, as per IBBI, was aligned with the objective of the Ordinance. IBBI reasoned that it may take a few years for even viable companies to wipe off the deep stress arising from COVID19. Pushing such firms that are recouping into insolvency would frustrate the objective of the ordinance, the regulator added.

Even with the suspension of IBC for six months, IBBI said several credible options for resolution remained. “The stakeholders may use statutory, court-supervised compromise or an arrangement under the Companies Act, 2013,” it added. RBI’s prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets or the June 7 circular may also be used, IBBI said, arguing that the concern that the Ordinance has taken away an effective avenue for recovery of dues was had “no basis”.