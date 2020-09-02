Finance Bankruptcy board defends IBC suspension, says insolvency law not a panacea for all COVID stress Updated : September 02, 2020 03:41 PM IST Comparing the IBC suspension to a keyhole surgery, the bankruptcy board said there are other tools to handle COVID-related stress It added that good companies needed protection in an extraordinary situation. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply