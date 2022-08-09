By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The banking pack is showing signs of momentum with FIIs' return as buyers of Indian shares. Three stocks from the basket have given returns of at least 26 percent in just 30 days. Yet, experts are divided on whether this is the beginning of a banking space-led rally in the market.

The heavyweight banking and financial services pack is once again powering the upmove in the Nifty50 benchmark. And this time, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are pouring in money after relentless selling of Indian shares in the past 10-odd months. The questions on the bulls' mind now is — is the basket ready to help the headline indices revisit their all-time highs of October 2021?

That at a time when the big bull of Dalal Street is banking on the PSU banking space. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala remains bullish on public sector banks, he said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

Three banking stocks, for instance, have helped investors bag returns to the tune of up to 33 percent in just one month: IDBI Bank (32.5 percent), Yes Bank (31.6) and IndusInd (25.8 percent).

Of these, IndusInd is part of the Nifty Bank, which tracks the performance of 10 major lenders in the country including SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

The banking index fares slightly better than the 50-scrip benchmark in the past few weeks. That at a time when the Street is abuzz with optimism on sustained foreign fund inflows — a primary force behind an 18-month-long rally in the Indian market that ended in October 2021.

Experts are divided over whether buying by foreign investors will sustain just yet and drive gains in the financial space going forward.

Market veteran Ajay Bagga warns of high risk in the banking space. He believes that if inflation in the US remains high, assuming that the Fed will end its current cycle of hiking key interest rates by early 2023 can be a mistake.

"Right now India is benefiting with higher FII inflows due to the falling dollar index. And given financials are 30 percent-plus of the Indian market and that banks were sold heavily by FIIs over the last one year, more funds are coming into financial stocks, especially banks. But it is not that we are seeing great earnings ahead," Bagga told CNBCTV18.com.

India's banking sector has had a few hits and misses in the first three months of the year ending March 2023. Hopes of sustained loan growth and gradually improving asset quality has broadly aided optimism on the financial services space, which has the maximum weight in the Nifty50 benchmark.

In fact, in the past years, rallies in the overall market have been powered by the banking and financial services pocket as a whole.

SBI — India's largest bank by assets — for instance, reported a 6.7 percent decline in net profit to Rs 6,068.1 crore for the April-June period as compared with the corresponding three months a year ago, missing Street estimates.

Its loan growth — a key indicator of demand for loan products — came in at 15 percent, also missing estimates. CLSA had pegged SBI's loan growth at 16.6 percent.

Asked whether he expects the Nifty Bank to support the overall market in a big way in the coming days, Bagga said: "Banks from HDFC (Bank) to SBI have shown heavy treasury losses due to the mark-to-market (MTM) on government bond portfolios. So I am not so convinced."

"Rallies and corrections during bear markets are very strong. This could be one of those and the market could actually head back lower again," he warned.

Though the benchmark index has recovered much of its recent losses after sliding into bear territory earlier this year, many experts still think the market is in one of the slowest bear phases. A stock or index is said to be in the bear zone when it retreats at least 20 percent from its recent peak.

The Nifty50 is about six percent below its all-time high. The banking index has a longer distance to cover to escape the bear zone decisively.

The Nifty Bank is 8.6 percent below its peak of October 2021 thanks to the recent rebound.

The underperformance in the Nifty Bank was on account of heavy selling by FIIs in banking, according to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. This, Vijayakumar explained, battered the stocks even as their fundamentals improved.

"Now that FIIs have turned buyers and recent data indicate a smart pickup in credit growth in the economy, banks, particularly the high quality ones, can perform better. This augurs well for the Bank Nifty," he said.

As of Friday, FIIs have emerged net purchasers of Indian equities for seven sessions in a row, pouring in Rs 9,675.6 crore into the market — their longest buying spree since September 2021, according to provisional exchange data.

