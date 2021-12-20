Banking sector continue to see uptick in loan growth; non-food credit growth rate best since January 2021

Banking sector has continued to see uptick in loan growth, with non-food credit growth rate being the best since January 17, 2021. On the other hand, however, M3 or money supply growth rate has declined to 9.17 percent YOY, perhaps, the slowest growth rate since April 10, 2021.

Deposits continue to outpace advances growth, thereby, we are witnessing lower credit-deposit ratio in the banking sector (at 70.6 percent).

Here are the details of growth rate for reference:

On a fortnight basis:

Deposits are up 1.09% (-1.68% last fortnight) Demand deposits are up 2.6% (-7.72% last fortnight) Time deposits are up 0.9% (-0.83% last fortnight) Food credit is up 4.88% (+7.22% last fortnight) Non-food credit is up 0.93% (+-0.06% last fortnight) Overall credit is up 0.96% (-0.01% last fortnight)

Year-to-date (YTD):

Deposits are up 5.55% Demand deposits are up 0.37% Time deposits are up 6.28% Food credit is up 41.11% Non-food credit is up 2.68% Overall credit is at +2.9%

YOY:

Deposits at Rs 1,59,52,043 crore, up 9.32%YOY (Last fortnight was at +9.8%YOY) Advances were at Rs 1,12,69,069 cr, up 7.28%YOY (Last fortnight was at +6.97%YOY) Food credit is down 9.88%YOY & non-food credit is up 7.44%YOY Non-Food credit growth, at +7.44%YOY, best growth since 17th Jan’20

Credit-deposit ratio remained low at 70.64% vs 70.74% fortnight ago