Q3FY21 was the first quarter post lockdown with respect to recognition of stress in the form of restructured assets or proforma (without Supreme Court dispensation) asset quality. The large banks not only showed how smart they were in raising money in Q2; but they also showed a comparatively better performance when compared to mid and small banks. Retail and SME were the painful sectors for banks in Q3, while corporate stress is now behind for the banking sector.

17 banks data showed Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) advances of Rs 85,225 crore, forming 1.8 percent of loan book. 29 banks data showed Rs 58,704 crore of COVID-19 provisions, at 1.03 percent of loans. 19 banks data showed an average restructuring of 1.59 percent of loans.

GNPA, % Proforma* Reported# Axis Bank 4.55 3.44 Bandhan Bank 7.12 1.11 Bank of Baroda 9.63 8.48 Bank of India 14.59 13.25 Canara Bank 8.95 7.46 Central Bank of India 18.19 16.30 DCB Bank 3.70 1.96 Equitas Holdings 4.16 2.27 Federal bank 3.38 2.71 HDFC Bank 1.38 0.81 ICICI Bank 5.42 4.38 IDBI Bank 24.33 23.52 IDFC First Bank 4.18 1.33 Indian Bank 10.38 9.04 IndusInd Bank 2.93 1.74 IOB 13.07 12.19 Karur Vysya Bank 9.07 7.37 Kotak Mah Bank 3.27 2.26 PNB 14.71 12.99 RBL Bank 4.57 1.84 SBI 5.44 4.77 Ujjivan 4.83 0.96 Union Bank of India 15.28 13.49

*Without SC dispensation

#With SC dispensation

Key alert: SC has stayed on NPA recognition from loans which couldn’t repay their dues between March 2020 to August 2020.

Banks ECLGS % of book Rs cr PNB 0.02 119 Ujjivan 0.40 55 Indian Bank 0.52 2,013 State Bank of India 0.94 23,000 Bank of India 1.30 4,800 IndusInd Bank 1.35 2,800 Canara Bank 1.42 9,479 Axis Bank 1.52 8,875 AU Small Finance Bank 1.68 557 ICICI Bank 1.80 12,600 YES Bank 1.89 3,200 Federal bank 2.07 2,600 HDFC Bank 2.09 22,600 Karnataka Bank 3.60 1,916 Karur Vysya Bank 3.84 2,000 Kotak Mah Bank 4.53 9,700 City Union Bank 5.32 1,911

Banks % of book Rs cr Bank of Baroda 0.24 1,709 State Bank of India 0.25 6,247 Karur Vysya Bank 0.26 137 Karnataka Bank 0.28 148 Canara Bank 0.28 1,901 Bank of India 0.29 1,066 Central Bank of India 0.33 519 UCO Bank 0.33 355 Equitas Holdings 0.33 57 Indian Bank 0.39 1,517 Federal bank 0.43 536 South Indian Bank 0.44 276 PNB 0.46 3,041 Kotak Mah Bank 0.60 1,279 IOB 0.74 924 HDFC Bank 0.80 8,656 J&K Bank 0.83 555 Axis Bank 0.86 5,012 DCB Bank 0.91 229 IDBI Bank 0.92 1,145 CSB Bank 1.10 145 City Union Bank 1.29 465 ICICI Bank 1.43 9,984 IndusInd Bank 1.57 3,261 YES Bank 1.58 2,683 IDFC Bank 1.96 2,165 Punjab & Sind Bank 2.07 1,198 Bandhan Bank 3.41 2,740 Ujjivan 5.52 753

Banks Restructuring, % of book Kotak Mah Bank 0.28 ICICI Bank 0.36 Axis Bank 0.46 HDFC Bank 0.50 IndusInd Bank 0.55 State Bank of India 0.74 AU Small Finance Bank 0.76 IDFC Bank 0.80 Federal bank 0.85 Karnataka Bank 1.30 Bank of Baroda 1.36 Bank of India 1.63 Indian Bank 1.64 Central Bank of India 1.74 PNB 1.82 Equitas Holdings 1.97 Canara Bank 2.44 YES Bank 4.75 Ujjivan 6.25

Conclusion

While large banks have been able to successfully come out of COVID-19 stress with minor hiccups on restructuring and NPA front vs the expectations, stress for mid and small banks stands elevated.