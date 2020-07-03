  • SENSEX
BankBazaar partners with IndusInd Bank and SBI Card to provide digital KYC, video KYC facilities

Updated : July 03, 2020 08:19 AM IST

BankBazaar, country’s financial marketplace, has partnered with IndusInd Bank and SBI Card to facilitate contactless access to credit products.
Contactless solutions from both partners are live on BankBazaar platform and were launched amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020
