Bank unions defer two-day strike after govt assurance to look into merger issues
Updated : September 24, 2019 06:51 AM IST
The strike was deferred by the four officers' unions of the banking industry after their representatives met with Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.
The two-day strike, along with the planned monthly non-working day of fourth Saturday on September 28 and Sunday on September 29, would have effectively shut PSB operations for four consecutive days.
